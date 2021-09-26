Funeral held for Gabby Petito in New York

HOLBROOK, New York (NBC) - Funeral services were held on Sunday for Gabby Petito in New York.

The services were held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, and was open to the public for several hours.

Long lines formed outside of the funeral home with those anxious to pay their respects.

More than 100 firefighters were also in attendance to support Petito's step-father who is also a fireman.

Her father Joseph spoke at the services and told everyone not to be sad because "Gabby didn't live that way".

The 22-year-old's remains were found in a Wyoming national park last weekend.

She and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had gone on a cross-country trip in Aug. Only Brian returned home on Sept. 1, her family reported her missing ten days later.

Laundrie has since gone missing and authorities have named him as a person of interest in her case.

Gabby petito's death has been ruled a homicide.