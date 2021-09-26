German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet

BERLIN (AP) -- Projections show Germany's center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country's parliamentary election.

Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany's next government and have their candidates succeed Merkel, who has been in power since 2005.

Projections for ARD public television, based on exit polls and early counting, put voters' support at 25.5% for the Social Democrats and 24.5% for Merkel's Union bloc.

Separate projections for ZDF public television put the Social Democrats ahead by 25.7% to 24.6%. Both put the environmentalist Greens in third place with about 14% support.