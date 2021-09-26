More summer-like conditions are expected to follow us into this work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our Sunday has felt a lot like summer all throughout the KTIV viewing area. Many of us topped out in the mid to upper 80s under clear skies and a light southern breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening we will cool down to the mid 50s for our overnight lows with clear conditions sticking around throughout the night. Winds will die down to around 5 mph and turning calm after midnight.

The warmer weather looks to be sticking around to start our work week as well with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine overhead.

More rain chances return to Siouxland starting Wednesday evening and with them cooler temperatures as well.

Find out more in our complete 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.