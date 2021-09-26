Muscle Walk hosted in Wayne, NE

Wayne, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders in Wayne, Nebraska laced up their shoes to run, walk and bike for the Muscle Walk.

The event was a way to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. There was a 5K, a one-mile walk and run and a six-mile bike.

Team lead Karen Longe said they raised over $17,000 thousand from this event alone.

"One of our main goals was not only to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association but also to promote awareness about Muscular Dystrophy. And then our other big goal was to bring the community together in a community walk like this, and run and muscle event. So, we're just super excited about it," said Longe.

Zach Jorgensen was a spokesperson for the event. Jorgensen was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five.

"It's amazing to see how many people we have here. And just to see all these people that I see in the community just coming out to raise some money for a great cause it's really awesome to see," said Jorgensen.

While this was the first year, event leaders say they hope to make the run, run and bike ride an annual event.