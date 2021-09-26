Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told American broadcaster CBS in an interview that Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own. NATO member Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 29. The full CBS interview with Erdogan is being broadcast on Sunday.