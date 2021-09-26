UK counts on vaccines, ‘common sense’ to keep virus at bay

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government is hoping a combination of relatively high vaccination rates and common-sense behavior will keep a lid on coronavirus infections this fall and winter and avoid the need for restrictive measures. That plan employs a lighter touch than most nations. Britain has recorded more than 135,000 coronavirus deaths. But it also has seen 65% of its whole population fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people should get vaccinated and “be sensible” to keep the virus in check. But critics say the government’s approach has often been “too little, too late,” and this plan could be one more example.