12-year-old sent to hospital after bicycle vs vehicle accident in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A 12-year-old was sent to the hospital Sunday for serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 5:40 p.m. first responders were sent to the intersection of Oneida and 10th Street for a vehicle vs bicycle accident. After arriving at the scene, police say they found a 12-year-old boy from Early, Iowa with suspected serious injuries.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by Angela Sanchez of Storm Lake was traveling westbound on 10th Street, and turned to go southbound on Oneida Street. During which, the vehicle collided with the 12-year-old, who police say darted into the intersection while riding a bicycle.

The 12-year-old was transported to a Storm Lake hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed for the incident.