Around Siouxland: Sioux City International Film Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Get the popcorn and sugary snacks ready, because the Sioux City International Film Festival takes place this week.

The festival runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. It takes place at the Promenade in downtown Sioux City and will feature films from Bosnia and Israel, as well as American movies, some of them made locally. One such film will be a documentary about Art Cullen, Pulitzer Prize Winning Publisher of the Storm Lake Times.

In total, there'll be about 80 films showing throughout the weekend, with guest speakers coming in, such as John Gray, the creator of the TV series "Ghost Whisperer."

You can find more information about the festival and the price for admissions here.