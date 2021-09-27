Authorities identify teen who died in crash near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the teenager who was killed in a two-car crash last Friday that also injured four others. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that Jamin Creek, 18, died. The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday when two cars entered an intersection just southwest of Omaha at the same time. The four other teens who were riding in Creek’s car who were also injured are: 17-year-old Shea Alfrey, 17-year-old Payton Royal, 17-year-old Alexis Liebsack and 18-year-old David Kay. The driver of the other car who was taken to the hospital as a precaution is 43-year-old Gino Dawson. Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.