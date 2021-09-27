Authorities search Missouri river for suspect following police chase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City first responders are called to a River Emergency at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City

The call came in Monday around 10:20 p.m. According to authorities on the scene, the incident began with a police chase in South Sioux City, NE. The suspect crossed state lines and led law enforcers into Chirs Larsen park.

It's there he allegedly got out of his vehicle and jumped into the river.

Around 11 p.m., Iowa State Troopers say they were working to get boats into the water to search the river and a drone in the air.

Sioux City Police, Sioux City Fire Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County Sheriff, and Dakota County Sheriff are responding.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.