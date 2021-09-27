Best plays from week five featured in the SportsFource Rewind

(KTIV) - We start in class 2A where top-ranked Spirit Lake battled 4th ranked OABCIG in Ida Grove. Spirit Lake quarterback Riley Reynolds to Jack Latham who reaches up to make the catch, runs through a tackle and scores. But OABCIG comes out on top, 28-21.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosting Sioux Center. Tyler Smith connects with Jacob Imming who makes a juggling catch that would lead to a touchdown. SBL wins a low scoring affair, 14 to 9.

West Sioux taking on Western Christian. Carter Bultman takes the handoff, cuts it to the outside and lowers his shoulder at the goal line to get in for a touchdown. The Falcons win, 41-27.

3rd ranked Woodbury Central taking on highway 20 rival, Lawton-Bronson. Dallas Kluender has two receivers wide open but its Eric McGill who comes away with the touchdown grab. The Wildcats win big, 47 to 7.

Newell-Fonda hosting Kingsley-Pierson. Wyatt Kreft appears to be bottled up in the backfield but he breaks loose and takes it all the way, 75 yards for a Mustangs TD. Newell-Fonda wins a good one, 41-34.

To Nebraska where Hartington Cedar Catholic battled BRLD. Tate Thoene avoids the pressure and makes a perfect jump pass to Grant Arens for a touchdown. Cedar Catholic rolls to a 69-nothing victory.

And in South Dakota, Elk Point-Jefferson taking on Baltic. Benjamin Swatek with a carry to the outside. Swatek sheds multiple tackles on his way to the endzone. The Huskies get the win, 41-nothing.