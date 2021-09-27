City Council approves EPA grant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a cooperative agreement-- between the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Protection Agency for a $300,000 dollar grant.

The grant was awarded from the EPA’s Brownfield Assessment Grant Program. The program provides grants and assistance to communities, states, and tribes, to safely clean up and reuse contaminated properties.

The money Sioux City received will help update the city’s Brownfields site inventory, prioritize sites, conduct community outreach, and more.

City Council Member Dan Moore said they hope to see the development and use of buildings that can't be used now.

"The EPA grant will go a long way to having environmental site assessments done, environmental assessments done to the sites. We have many sites that will be prioritized and we can then decide which ones we need to be developing and cleaning up," said Dan Moore.

Moore said the grant is important because it can be costly to do the preliminary work.