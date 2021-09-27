Greyhound Lines settles lawsuit over immigration sweeps

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over the bus line’s practice of allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses in Washington state to conduct immigration sweeps. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the settlement Monday. The lawsuit contended the Dallas-based bus company failed to warn customers of the sweeps, misrepresented its role in allowing the sweeps to occur and subjected its passengers to discrimination based on skin color or national origin. The money will provide restitution to those passengers who were detained, arrested, or deported after immigration agents boarded buses at the Spokane Intermodal Center.