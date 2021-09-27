India’s farmers renew protests, challenging Modi government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers are blocking major roads and railway tracks outside the capital of New Delhi, marking one year of protests against agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The mood on Monday was charged with determination to keep the anti-government demonstrations going — some even brought mattresses with them, camping out as the day went on. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farmers say the new legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.