Jury resumes deliberations in R. Kelly sex misconduct case

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification. Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off. The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.