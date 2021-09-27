Officials: 2 killed in crash with train in eastern Iowa

FAIRFAX, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say two people are dead after their vehicle was hit by a train at a private railroad crossing in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday west of Fairfax. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling south when it was hit by the Union Pacific train. The vehicle’s two occupants — a male driver and a female passenger — were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release their names. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.