Sioux City Police looking to drop charges against shooting suspect, say he was ‘intentionally misidentified’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have asked the Woodbury County Attorney to drop charges against one of the suspects in Friday's shooting in downtown Sioux City.

Investigators say the arrest of 19-year-old Eric-Jahim Word was based on available information at that time. But as detectives continued their investigation, new information indicated a witness intentionally misidentified Word as the person who fired the shots.

Word was involved in the incident, and fled before officers arrived. The correct suspect has been identified, and police say they are working to file charges against them.

Two others, Joy-Esther Scott and Miracle Walls, are charged with second-degree burglary in connection to the shooting.

New details say Scott and Walls had been in vehicles following another woman they were feuding with. Detectives say they blocked the woman's path on an access road to Nebraska Street.

Scott and Walls allegedly assaulted the woman in her car, causing minor injuries. Police say the woman's brother arrived to stop them. He was shot twice with a handgun, and was taken to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries.