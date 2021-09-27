Sioux City School board approves purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests for district

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Buying $40,000 worth of rapid COIVD tests was approved at Monday night's Sioux City School Board Meeting.

Funds for the rapid tests are coming from the ESSER III funds.

Parent signature and verbal approval from parents will be needed to administer the tests to students.

7,700 tests will be acquired with the purchase, but leaders with the district said if they go through the initial tests quickly, they can get more as time goes on.

"It's not something we're requiring anyone to do, but it's another tool that's there. If somebody's exhibiting symptoms they may want to know. I think it's really going to give us a lot more information. Right now all that we're able to report to the community is students whose parents tell us they're COVID positive. Or staff members who report that they're positive. This will give us another point of data that we can move forward with at this time," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent.

Another big topic at the meeting was contact tracing when it comes to those who test positive.

"If we have a report of a student who's positive, that's all that we have. We aren't doing the contact tracing steps, we're not allowed to do those contact tracing steps that we were doing a year ago. Certainly, we could do that again if we were given the authority to do it. And the board had a couple of questions about that tonight. So, we'll follow up on a couple of their questions to see what kind of leeway we have for them," said Dr. Gausman.

Rapid tests will take just 15 minutes.