State Dept spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price says he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. It was not immediately clear if Blinken may have been exposed to disease. Price attended numerous events with Blinken in New York, including meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 60 countries. Blinken is due to travel to Pittsburgh later this week for an U.S.-EU trade and Technology conference and then next week to Europe, California and Mexico. There was no indication that either trip might be postponed.