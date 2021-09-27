UK’s Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group. They have for more than a year sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson’s Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group. The group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon. The group has asked for it to take place outside and that social distancing is observed even though all restrictions on social contact have been lifted.