Unseasonable heat continues to start off the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures have been warming up over the past few days and that is a trend that continues as we move into the new work week.



Expect highs in the upper 80s today with lots of sunshine and a light wind.



Those temperatures are about 15 degrees above average for this time of year!



We stay pretty quiet into the nighttime hours with lows in the mid 50s.



Tuesday gives us another day well above average with some of Siouxland getting into the 90s.



This puts us within a couple of degrees of record highs.



Winds will be a little stronger on Tuesday at 10 to 20 miles per hour with stronger gusts possible.



Wednesday sees us cool a bit into the mid 80s with some cloud cover moving in.



Rain chances return late in the day with the chance of some thunderstorms arriving a little before sunset.



