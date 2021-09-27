Very warm for now, but changes come our way this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it’s the last week of September, it’s sure not feeling like it with highs again today hitting the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our weather will stay quiet yet again tonight with temperatures will above average with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday keeps the warm streak going with highs again near 90 under mostly sunny skies and a little stronger southeast wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We’ll finally start to see some changes come our way as clouds will be moving in Tuesday night with warm lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a different looking day with more clouds around and a slight chance of showers throughout the day.

And Wednesday will be the beginning of a more active weather pattern.

I'll take a look at the very latest on those changes tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.