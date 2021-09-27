Witnesses: 37 killed in latest violence in Nigeria’s north

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say 37 people were killed in north central Nigeria when assailants attacked a remote community in Kaduna state. The incident in the Kaura local government area is the latest in a cycle of violence in the southern parts of Kaduna. Residents blame it on a prolonged religious crisis between Fulani residents, who mostly reside in the northern part of the state, and the Christians who are concentrated in the south.