13 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa high school football rankings

Top Sports Stories

By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Ankeny (5) 4-1 100 2
  2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3) 5-0 94 1
  3. Iowa City High (3) 5-0 89 3
  4. Southeast Polk 4-1 74 4
  5. West Des Moines Valley 4-1 61 5
  6. Marion Linn-Mar 5-0 59 6
  7. Cedar Falls 4-1 49 7
  8. Urbandale 4-1 36 8
  9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 28 9
  10. Ankeny Centennial 3-2 8 NR
    Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Eldridge North Scott (7) 5-0 106 1
  2. Indianola (4) 5-0 103 2
  3. Bondurant Farrar 5-0 82 3
  4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 76 T4
  5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 56 6
  6. Winterset 4-1 41 9
  7. Fort Madison 5-0 34 10
  8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2 33 7
  9. Norwalk 4-1 19 NR
  10. Clear Creek-Amana 4-1 17 NR
    Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Harlan (9) 5-0 107 1
  2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2) 5-0 99 2
  3. Solon 5-0 81 3
  4. Humboldt 5-0 77 4
  5. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 63 5
  6. Independence 5-0 56 6
  7. Nevada 5-0 50 7
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 8
  9. Adel ADM 4-1 22 T9
  10. Algona 4-1 9 T9
    Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (9) 5-0 108 2
  2. O-A BCIG (1) 4-1 93 4
  3. Waukon 4-1 77 5
  4. Spirit Lake 4-1 67 1
  5. State Center West Marshall (1) 4-1 59 6
  6. Greene County 4-1 52 8
  7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-2 45 3
  8. Pocahontas Area 4-1 43 7
  9. Orange City Unity Christian 4-1 28 T10
  10. West Union North Fayette 4-1 14 NR
    Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Van Meter (10) 5-0 109 1
  2. Underwood 5-0 96 2
  3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 5-0 79 4
  4. Iowa City Regina 5-0 76 3
  5. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 61 5
  6. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 50 7
  7. Denver 5-0 40 8
  8. AC-GC 3-0 24 10
    (tie) Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 24 9
  9. Pella Christian 4-1 19 6
    Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Britt West Hancock (8) 5-0 104 1
  2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 5-0 93 2
  3. Moville Woodbury Central 5-0 86 3
  4. Traer North Tama 5-0 70 5
  5. Grundy Center 4-1 56 6
  6. Logan-Magnolia 4-1 49 7
  7. North Butler 5-0 46 9
  8. Lisbon 4-1 28 10
  9. Earlham 4-1 18 NR
  10. Hartley HMS (1) 4-1 15 NR
    Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O'Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv

  1. Anita CAM (5) 5-0 102 1
  2. Montezuma (4) 5-0 93 2
  3. Easton Valley (1) 5-0 88 4
  4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 5-0 74 T5
  5. Audubon 4-1 61 3
  6. Newell-Fonda 5-0 50 T5
  7. Lenox 5-0 38 8
  8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 29 9
  9. Wayland WACO 6-0 24 10
  10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5-0 23 NR
    Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

Devin Reiners

