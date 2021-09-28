13 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa high school football rankings

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Ankeny (5) 4-1 100 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3) 5-0 94 1 Iowa City High (3) 5-0 89 3 Southeast Polk 4-1 74 4 West Des Moines Valley 4-1 61 5 Marion Linn-Mar 5-0 59 6 Cedar Falls 4-1 49 7 Urbandale 4-1 36 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 28 9 Ankeny Centennial 3-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Eldridge North Scott (7) 5-0 106 1 Indianola (4) 5-0 103 2 Bondurant Farrar 5-0 82 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 76 T4 Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 56 6 Winterset 4-1 41 9 Fort Madison 5-0 34 10 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2 33 7 Norwalk 4-1 19 NR Clear Creek-Amana 4-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Harlan (9) 5-0 107 1 Boyden-Hull-RV (2) 5-0 99 2 Solon 5-0 81 3 Humboldt 5-0 77 4 Manchester West Delaware 4-1 63 5 Independence 5-0 56 6 Nevada 5-0 50 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 8 Adel ADM 4-1 22 T9 Algona 4-1 9 T9

Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Southeast Valley, Gowrie (9) 5-0 108 2 O-A BCIG (1) 4-1 93 4 Waukon 4-1 77 5 Spirit Lake 4-1 67 1 State Center West Marshall (1) 4-1 59 6 Greene County 4-1 52 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-2 45 3 Pocahontas Area 4-1 43 7 Orange City Unity Christian 4-1 28 T10 West Union North Fayette 4-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

Van Meter (10) 5-0 109 1 Underwood 5-0 96 2 Sigourney-Keota (1) 5-0 79 4 Iowa City Regina 5-0 76 3 Dike-New Hartford 5-0 61 5 Dyersville Beckman 5-0 50 7 Denver 5-0 40 8 AC-GC 3-0 24 10

(tie) Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 24 9 Pella Christian 4-1 19 6

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Britt West Hancock (8) 5-0 104 1 Troy Mills North Linn (2) 5-0 93 2 Moville Woodbury Central 5-0 86 3 Traer North Tama 5-0 70 5 Grundy Center 4-1 56 6 Logan-Magnolia 4-1 49 7 North Butler 5-0 46 9 Lisbon 4-1 28 10 Earlham 4-1 18 NR Hartley HMS (1) 4-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O'Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv