Around Siouxland: Shake Your Tailbone fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hope Ministries is hosting their "Shake Your Tailbone" fundraiser in just a few days.

The annual fundraiser raises money to help pay for medicine, medical equipment, patients' healthcare and surgeries, and sponsor out-reach clinics to places where people don't typically have access to healthcare. Money raised will also go towards sponsoring doctors seeking to enhance their training.

The event takes place Sept. 30and "The Pointe" at 101 Truman Lane, Elk Point, South Dakota. Tickets are $30 per person, and include a buffet served from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or by calling 712-204-6148.

You can learn more about Hope Ministries and the fundraiser here.