Asia shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as concerns about China chip away at investor optimism after a mixed finish on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A power crunch in some areas of China has shut down factories and left some households without electricity under an effort to meet official energy use targets. Another lingering market worry resonating from China is the possible collapse of one of China’s biggest real estate developers Evergrande. Investors were taking a wait-and-see stance in Tokyo ahead of Wednesday’s vote for the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.