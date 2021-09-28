Celebration of life service announced for 12-year-old that died after homecoming parade accident

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - Students and people from around Sloan continue to remember a 12-year-old who died after an accident at Westwood's homecoming parade.

A memorial continues to be set up outside the high school, in honor of Kage McDonald. The small memorial features items dedicated to Kage.

A celebration of life service has been announced for Kage. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westwood Community High School East Gym.

Kage's family requests those in attendance wear their favorite sports team attire or casual clothes.