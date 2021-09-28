Colon cancer screening saved Siouxland woman’s life

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. It's important to get screened regularly.

A Siouxland woman got screened. In spite of a cancer diagnosis, she survived because she didn't wait when she started to see symptoms.

"The way I found myself having a colonoscopy was very untraditional," said Cathleen McGowan, Colon Cancer Survivor. McGowan didn't have any of the classic symptoms of colon cancer… like blood in her stool, unexplained weight loss, or constipation. "The only thing that I can describe it as was an abdominal cramp," said McGowan. Concerned, Cathleen called a friend. "A simple conversation with a couple of friends, who happen to be physicians, pointed me in the direction of my family doctor," said McGowan.

Cathleen was 48 at the time. That's two years away from an average patient's first colonoscopy at age 50. She had no family history of the disease. But, what her doctor found during Cathleen's colonoscopy shocked her. "He said, 'I've seen this before'," said Cathleen McGowan, Colon Cancer Survivor. "We're gonna test it, but I know it's cancer." The test showed "stage three" colon cancer. Within a week, Cathleen was in surgery.

"The screening colonoscopy… the aim is to catch it before it becomes a cancer," said Dr. Gokul Subhas, Colorectal Surgeon. Subhas is a colorectal surgeon at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. "As of now, we start doing a screening colonoscopy at the age of 50 years for an average risk patient," said Subhas. It's as early as 30 for patients at high-risk with a family history of the disease.

The screening typically starts with a referral from a patient's primary care physician… like in Cathleen's case. While the patient's preparations for the procedure start the day before, the colonoscopy itself is quick. "The procedure usually takes around 10 to 15 minutes depending on what we find," said Subhas. The patient goes home the same day. If doctors don't find anything unusual, patients won't have another colonoscopy for another ten years.

For Cathleen, the road to recovery was longer. During her surgery, doctors removed a foot of her colon, and a tumor the size of a tennis ball. "It had actually gone through the wall, and they were very concerned that it had metastasized to other places in my body," said McGowan. It hadn't.

Genotyping of her tumor showed only a very slight risk of reoccurrence. So, neither chemotherapy, nor radiation, were necessary. "It… it was… I mean I have six kids, and my husband and I are trying to raise a young family, and that was… that was great news," said McGowan.

During the first year after surgery Cathleen had two colonoscopies. Then, she had annual colonoscopies for the next two years. Now, Cathleen says everything looks great, and she doesn't have to go back again for another colonoscopy for two more years.

