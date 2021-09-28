Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent from the conservative political groups backing efforts to ban in schools what they call critical race theory. Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans on the discussion of any concepts. Koch’s philanthropic decision-makers say government stifling debate runs counter to principles of democracy and the network’s own efforts to improve the nation’s social climate. However, their record of support for policymaking organizations and candidates working to advance such bans has sparked new cries of hypocrisy from critics.