Family of missing 12-year-old Ryan Larsen speaks out, 4 months after disappearance

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since his disappearance, the family of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen is speaking out.

It has been just over four months since the boy vanished after walking out of his elementary school in La Vista, Nebraska on May 17.

Since that day, Ryan's room has been left untouched, with drawers full of Legos and army men, and local police baseball cards hanging on the wall.

"Sometimes I actually come in here and sit just because it still smells like him," said Ryan's mother, Tammi.

Ryan's mother and sisters say he's one of a kind, he's intelligent and goofy.

"He's kind of shy at first, he doesn't know you once he gets to know you, he'll talk your ear off. But just a very, very sweet boy," said Tammi.

"He's hilarious. He does never try to be. He's so funny," said Ryan's sister, Taylor.

Because of Ryan's autism, his family says it's not uncommon for him to run away if he gets frustrated. In the past, Ryan has always come home after an hour or two of hiding. But on May 17, something was off.

"I knew within three hours something, something was different. Something he always pops up. He'll move places when he hides and something just told me this is different," said Tammi.

La Vista Police have spent countless hours and resources on looking for leads. But a few weeks after he went missing, community tips slowed down significantly.

"I mean, the police tell us they base everything off of facts and the only thing they can prove is he walked out of school," said Tammi. "I think if he was stuck somewhere, they would have found him by now, but if I had to put a theory, somebody took him."

The Larsen family has remained positive and hopeful that Ryan is still out there. They're grateful for the community support, but want to keep the momentum up, asking people to continue to look for Ryan and not to forget about him.

"Somebody somewhere around here, I don't know who, but I think somebody knows something, and we just wish they would come forward, and they might, and they might not even think it's significant, but it could be what brings him home," said Tammi. "We honestly believe he's still out there, and you know, people need to keep looking in their everyday lives. You know, not just you know, I think that the story is over and that he's gone forever because I don't think he is."