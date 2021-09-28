Health counselor from Spirit Lake, IA facing criminal charge, license suspended

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A health counselor from Spirit Lake, Iowa, has had their license suspended indefinitely after a criminal charge was brought against them.

Documents from the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science say Michelle Banks had her license revoked for multiple reasons, including being charged for supplying alcohol and marijuana to an underage individual in Woodbury County.

The documents allege on April 13, 2021, Banks was a passenger in a vehicle where an open container of alcohol and marijuana were located. Banks allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol in the vehicle with the other passenger, and that she knew the age of whom she supplied alcohol to because she was her therapist.

At this time, the criminal charge remains pending.

In addition to this, Banks reportedly sent an inappropriate text message to a client in January 2021. It is not known if that text message was sent to the same client Banks allegedly provided alcohol to.

It is during this time period that Banks allegedly stopped taking her prescribed medication, which impacted her behavior and actions as a mental health counselor.

A disciplinary hearing for Banks has been set for Dec. 9, 2021.