In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

NEW YORK (AP) — Accusers and others demanding accountability for R&B superstar R. Kelly over allegations that he was abusing young women and girls for decades say it took so long to get to a guilty verdict in part because his targets were Black. Kelly was convicted Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Those who work against sexual violence say Black women and girls who want to speak out face a society that hypersexualizes them from a young age. Monday’s conviction came after several weeks of disturbing testimony and now carries the possibility that Kelly will spend decades in prison.