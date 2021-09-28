Iowa DOT looking for public input on Highway 20 improvements

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction is coming to a major Siouxland roadway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements on Highway 20.

In includes the area east of Sioux City between US 75 and Little Whiskey Creek. The proposed project involves grading and replacing pavement on Highway 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Anyone with questions, concerns or comments about the construction plans should contact assistant district engineer Shane Tymkowicz at the Iowa District 3 Office. He can be reached at (712) 274 5834 or by emailing shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

Comments should be sent by Oct. 7. Construction for the project is expected to begin in 2023.