John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A cassette tape with a 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon being interviewed by four Danish teenagers 51 years ago as well as an apparently unpublished song has fetched the equivalent of $58,240 at a Denmark auction. The tape recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 chiefly consists of Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, speaking about being in Denmark and world peace. It also has the couple singing two songs: 1969′s “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace,” which was never released. The cassette was put up for sale on Tuesday together with 29 still photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teenagers had interviewed Lennon and Ono.