Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer has called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, also has acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to Milley’s testimony on Tuesday as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful last month when he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan. Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden.