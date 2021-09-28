Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer has called the 20-year war a "strategic failure."

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also says he believes the U.S. should have kept several thousand troops in the country to prevent a Taliban takeover.

Milley said Tuesday he believes the U.S. should have kept at least 2,500 troops there to prevent a rapid Taliban victory. And he cited "a very real possibility" that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.