Man charged with London teacher’s murder to plead not guilty

LONDON (AP) — A defense lawyer says a man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in London plans to plead not guilty. Delivery driver Koci Selamaj is accused of killing Sabina Nessa, who disappeared while walking to meet a friend at a pub a few minutes from her home in southeast London on Sept. 17. Nessa’s body was found in a local park the next day. Her killing has renewed concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital. Selamaj made his first court appearance Tuesday at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London. His lawyer, Aiden Harvey, told the court his client intended to plead not guilty. The court remanded Selamaj into custody.