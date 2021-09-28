Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Nation, 25-5, 25-13, 25-5
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-23
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-12, 25-23
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
College View Triangular=
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22
College View Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-14, 25-20
Stuart Triangular=
St. Mary’s def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-9
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-12
Stuart def. St. Mary’s, 25-20, 25-13
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com
