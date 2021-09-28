Musketeers preaching consistency as 50th anniversary season begins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers opened their season last weekend at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Muskies went 1-1 in their two games. It's the 50th Anniversary season for the Musketeers who will host Sioux Falls in their home opener on Saturday night.

Sioux City is coming off an up and down 2020 season that ended with an impressive playoff run. The Muskies finished third in the Western Conference and fell to Fargo in the conference finals. There's a lot of new players on this years roster but notable returners Kirklan Irey, Ben Steeves, Tabor Heaslip and Bennett Schimek hope to bring the magic from the end of last year into this season and not only get off to a hot start, but maintain that level of play for an entire season.

"We all made a contract, agreed that we start off earlier this year," said forward Ben Steeves. "Start off to a better start and get everybody on the same page early and take the hockey that we learned to play last year at the end of the year to the beginning of the year this year and througout the whole entire year."

"The one thing I can tell you is we left last year with such an impactful piece of culture growth that I'm beyond comfortable knowing how far it is right now," said head coach Luke Strand.

Saturday nights home opener against the Stampede will be the first home game of the 50th anniversary season. The players and coaches can't wait to get back on home ice in front of the fans that have supported the Muskies for half a century.

"It's such a honor," said goaltender Alex Tracy. "I'm super excited, everyone's excited. Everyone knows the hype around this year and everyone is just ready to go."

"We're excited to be back here. The 50th year just a whole is exciting because I think there's so many nuances that we can flip into that which will be taken care of and you got a lot of pride. Our community, we love our community and we love to be back here."

Puck drop between the Musketeers and Stampede is set for 6:05 on Saturday night. Every Saturday night home game will start at 6:05 this year which is different than the 7:05 start time in past years.