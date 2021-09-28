Near record highs again Tuesday before cooler and wetter weather moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The recent hot stretch continued yesterday as we came within one degree of tying the record high in Sioux City.



The heat spills into today too with a good chance of at least tying the record of 91 degrees set in 1897!



There will be a stronger breeze today at 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.



We will keep plenty of sunshine overhead too with just a few clouds around.



The cloud cover will start to increase overnight and that will keep us pretty warm with lows in the low 60s.



Expect plenty of cloud cover for our Wednesday with some afternoon and evening scattered thundershowers developing.



We will start to cool down later this week as well; more on the rain chances and cooler temperatures on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.