New Nebraska congressional map advances to final vote

Current Congressional Districts for Nebraskas
Here is how Nebraska's congressional districts look right now. This map was approved after the 2010 Census. District 2 represents Omaha, District 1 is the suburbs around Omaha and also includes Lincoln and Norfolk. District 3 covers everything else, including South Sioux City.
Sen Lou Ann Linehan proposal
One of the two proposed maps for Nebraska redistricting was proposed by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan. It splits Douglas County in half and adds all of Saunders and Sarpy County to the 2nd District.
Sen Just in Wayne Proposal
Another proposal was submitted by Sen. Justin Wayne. It adds more of Sarpy County to the 1st Congressional District and keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd Congressional District.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has moved one step closer to getting new congressional and legislative boundaries after lawmakers advanced redrawn district maps to a final vote in the Legislature.

Lawmakers moved the maps through the second of three required votes.

The congressional map drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who argued that it was designed to help Republicans in the Omaha-focused 2nd Congressional District, one of the few places in Nebraska where Democrats are competitive. The district is also significant because Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that can split their Electoral College votes in presidential elections.

Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden claimed one in 2008 and 2020, respectively, by winning in the Omaha area.

Associated Press

