Northeast Community College sees highest enrollment in 5 years

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - With life starting to feel somewhat normal again, colleges are back in full swing. One college in Northeast Nebraska is reporting the highest enrollment in five years.

Northeast Community College has seen an 11% rise in its student headcount since the fall of 2019, which was its third-highest enrollment on record. That brings the total student population to 5,072 -- as of the 10th day of the Fall 2021 Semester.

"I do believe that it's probably a combination of us going back to regular classes on site, face to face classes as well as all the outreach and recruitment that we've been doing," said Amanda Nipp, Vice President of Student Services.

Students at Northeast Community College say they are happy to see the college growing.

"It makes me feel like good and happy that so many kids my age are going back to college and not just deciding not to do that. I like the idea of getting a better education so that way you're able to better do your job and get higher pay, which is nice," said Emily Plagman, a freshman at the college.

Plagman, says that when she first came to campus for a tour last year, she didn't know if she wanted to attend. But after talking with her ambassador, she got to know the campus and realized she really liked it.

Student ambassadors are students that provide 1 on 1 tours to promote the college to prospective students. Sophomore Britney Kreikemeir, says it's great to see the population grow, especially from an ambassador's perspective.

"It definitely makes me feel good, especially as a student ambassador because I'm the one that goes on 1 on 1 tours and tries to promote the college to individual students," said Kreikemeir.

Both Kreikemeir and Plagman say that their favorite things about the college are the activities and the people they have met.

The College has also seen a rise in International freshmen students. Twenty-seven were enrolled at the beginning of the semester. That is double the number from Fall of 2020.

Twenty-one of those students are from the African country of Malawi, alone.

Administrators also say the number of high school students taking classes through the college, has risen 34% from 2020, bringing the total to more than 1,600 students.