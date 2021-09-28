Pakistan: Troops kill 10 militants in shootout in northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have killed 10 militants, including four insurgent commanders, in a shootout in a former Taliban stronghold in the country’s northwest. According to a military statement Tuesday, troops also seized a cache of weapons during the operation in the district of South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghanistan border. The military did not identify the militant group to which the fighters belonged. It said the slain fighters were linked to past attacks on civilians and security forces and that the insurgents were planning to carry out more attacks. The military provided no further details.