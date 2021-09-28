Police department in Onawa, IA to be absorbed by sheriff’s office this Friday

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - On Friday, Oct. 1, the city of Onawa's police department will be absorbed by the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

The decision was made because the city was unable to fill the open police department positions with certified candidates. One police department employee is retiring, while others will be hired by the sheriff's office to fill available deputy roles, once the transition is complete.

Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt says citizens won't notice much of a change.

"The only difference they will notice is deputy sheriffs will respond to calls in town. They won't see their city vehicles driving around they will see deputy sheriffs driving around in their community," said Sheriff Pratt. "We're hoping that we can offer just as good if not better services than they've had in the past."

The city of Onawa will be responsible to pay its 2021-22 public service protection budget to Monona County, plus approximately 5% in additional costs for the first year of service.