Rain and cooler weather starts moving into Siouxland for the rest of the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another day of highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, get ready for some changes to move in.

Those changes will start tonight with increasing clouds and lows staying quite warm in the low 60s.

Wednesday will likely stay pretty cloudy and it will come with a very slight chance of showers during the day.

The chances of rain and thunderstorms will get better later in the day (especially in western Siouxland) and into the night with highs on Wednesday in the mid 80s.

The rain chances will continue on Thursday as cooler air continues to move in with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll continue with a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday with highs again in the low 70s.

We still could be looking at showers chances into the weekend as well.

