Sheriff: Man captured in Florida deputy’s fatal shooting

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 35-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a north Florida sheriff’s deputy has been captured after a wide manhunt. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said authorities followed up on tips and arrested Patrick McDowell at a Callahan ball park on Tuesday morning. Authorities had been searching for McDowell since the Friday traffic stop in which Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot in the face and back. He died Sunday at a Jacksonville hospital. The sheriff said authorities unleashed a K-9 on McDowell while taking him into custody because he did not obey all the commands of a SWAT team.