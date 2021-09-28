Staying safe on Siouxland roads this harvest season

(KTIV) - With harvest season in full swing, there is going to be more farm equipment on the roads. Farmers will be transporting crops and equipment more frequently, leading to slower moving vehicles that are spending more time on the road.

According to Joel DeJong with Iowa State Extension, October is the leading month for farm vehicle crashes. Farmers should have several slow-moving signs and lights on their equipment at all times.

Drivers should also do their part to prevent accidents.

"We need to make sure we're a patient. Lack of patience causes problems this time of year. We pass in an unsafe manner we don't expect them to turn with that equipment, we expect them to go straight," said DeJong. "And then we get behind that traffic, and it reaches us very rapidly, so we need to leave more time, and we need to be prepared. And we need to make sure we are not texting and doing other things."

According to DeJong, the heaviest traffic happens during the daytime.