Tuesday’s Scores

9:14 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-19, 7-25, 25-7, 26-24

Avon def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Bridgewater-Emery def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15

Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-7, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-9

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Edgemont Triangular=

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

