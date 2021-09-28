Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12
Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
York def. Crete
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Louisville Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19
McCook Triangular=
McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-15, 25-5
Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 23-25, 25-12, 25-14
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20
Wallace Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-3
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com