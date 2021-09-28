UK’s Johnson says COVID bereaved will have role in inquiry

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint a chair this year to the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and bereaved families will have a role in the proceedings. Johnson had what he called a “very emotional” meeting Tuesday with the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group. Johnson said the experiences of those who have suffered a loss during the pandemic would form a major part of the public inquiry. The group has been calling for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic so lessons can be learned to limit future virus-related deaths. Britain has Europe’s second-highest pandemic death toll after Russia, with nearly 136,500 confirmed dead.